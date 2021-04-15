Carl Hicks Apr 15, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Carl Hicks, 87, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Carl Hicks Hill Residence Oak Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.