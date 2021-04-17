KINGSPORT - Carl Graham Hicks, 87, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, April 15, 2021, with his family by his side.
Carl was born on February 14, 1934, in Kingsport, to the late Rule and Della Hicks. He loved to read, rebuild antique cars and working in his yard. Carl was a 46-year employee of the Mead and he was a member of the Steelworkers Union. Carl loved his wife dearly and cherished his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his son, Gary Wayne Hicks; one sister, Jane Guettner; and his brothers, Lynn, Earl and Sam.
Those left to cherish Carl’s memory are his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Hicks; daughters, Carla Flanary and Dede Hicks; grandson, Darren Flanary; granddaughter, Madison Dillow; sister, Betty Muto; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 18, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Committal Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff of Smoky Mountain Hospice, especially caregivers, Billie Coleman and Kathy McMurray.
Due to Covid-19 those attending the visitation and service are asked to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Carl Graham Hicks and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.