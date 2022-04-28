Carl Francisco Meade, a proud veteran of the Navy, passed away on Sunday, April 24th, 2022. He was born on a Sunday, almost 96 years ago on August 15, 1926.
The son of David and Margaret Meade, with brother Kenneth and sister Boneline, grew up in Nickelsville, VA, a small, humble country town. They resided in a beautiful home his father built, in a large, picturesque green valley with plenty of room to run and play or swim in the creek; the fond memories led him to visit his old homeplace at least every five years. At the age of 16, he enlisted in the Navy, hoping to help his country and to get out and see a little of the world. Carl valued this service highly. As part of this service, he spent a lot of time on the USS Hydrus in the South Pacific. During his service he met and fell in love with Jackie (nee Slaughter) and they were married in 1953. They had a fun, loving nature about them and many of their children's friends liked to visit if not just to be around them. They raised three children, Beau Shadeed, Karla (Bunny)Ball and Gina Grubbs (nee Slaughter).
Family was everything to them and they lived for their grandchildren the most; stealing their hearts were Geoffrey Ball, Nikki DesJean (nee Ball), Karlie Grubbs (named partly after him, paternal grandmother, and Aunt Karla), and Samuel Gilbert Grubbs He also loved other extended members of the family, keeping in touch with most including all their brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews. Even at ninety years old, when his loving wife fell ill, he made his way to the nursing home to sit with her every day. She watched for him daily, he still brought light and a smile to her face.
Carl was also an avid fan of the Tennessee Vols, traveled to many places to watch games with family and friends. He was also an Usher for the men's basketball team, worked right behind Pat Summitt for 15 years for the Women's games, and his favorite of all was working for UT Baseball, where his son-in-law, and friend, Freddy Grubbs pitched in the 80's. He loved History books, to look at maps and dream of traveling. He watched Westerns every chance he had. He deeply enjoyed politics and anyone coming to his home will know his TV stayed on FOX News! His easy-going, laid-back attitude turned strangers into friends quickly. He was hard working, funny, smart, great with numbers, loved to eat good country food, and was most of all proud of his family. Carl and Jackie were members of Parkwest Baptist Church. He will be deeply missed by many.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 29th from 4:00-6:00pm in the chapel at Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Pike with a funeral service to follow officiated by J. Michael Barrett. Family and friends will gather at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway on Tuesday, May 3rd at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the Knoxville Special Olympics.