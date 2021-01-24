GATE CITY, VA - Carl Eugene Hurt, 84, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born on July 16, 1936 in Kingsport, TN., a son of the late Sam Hurt, Sr. and Bobbie Kate (Minor) Hurt. Carl retired from the Eastman Chemical Company. He was dedicated to the Gate City Little League for over 50 years. Carl was famous for his hotdog chili and lemonade at the concession stand where he and his wife Gladys spent countless hours. You could always find Carl at the Bingo Hall at Gate City Fire Department on Tuesday night raising money for the Gate City Little League program. He was awarded the lifetime achievement award for his dedication to the Gate City Little League. The field was re-dedicated and named Carl Hurt Field. Carl accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Savior at the age of 82.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Hurt; son, Carl “Brian” Hurt; sisters, Billy Hurt Wall and Linda Neely; brothers, Don Hurt and Sam Hurt, JR.; daughter-in-law, Debbie Hurt.
Surviving are his daughters, Brenda Smith and husband Tim and Kristy Hurt; son, Randall Hurt; daughter-in-law, Carmen Hurt; grandchildren, Logan Starnes, Ava (Kelvin) Ronoh, Kade Smith, Rebecca Barnette, Jeremy (Christina) Hurt, Megan (Andrew) Johnston; Great - Grandchildren, Casey Barnette, Andrew Casey, Caleb Casey, Allie Hurt, Nash Johnston and Logan Johnston; sisters-in-law, Joyce Williams, Teresa (Scott) Tipton, Mary (Nick) Davis, Jackie Bostic (Jimmy Cox), and Linda (Milton) Speaks; brother-in-law, Raymond (Sandra) Tankersley; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm Tuesday with Pastor Scott Tipton officiating. Music will be provided by his nieces, Amy Bledsoe and Kala Hale.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 am Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, face coverings and social distancing is requested at the funeral home and the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gate City Little League, P.O. Box 1756, Gate City, VA 24251.
The family would like to thank Joyce Williams for the countless times she spent taking Carl to appointments and offering encouragement. Also would like to thank the staff of the ICU at Holston Valley Medical Center and Dr. Michael P. Kauzlarich and staff.
