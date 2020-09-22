KINGSPORT - Carl Edwin Lane, 81, earned his wings in Kingsport, Tennessee on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Carl was born on December 26, 1938, in Gate City, Virginia to the late Reverend Everette Lane and Lucille Bellamy Lane.
Carl was very active in the community, and a member of Christ Fellowship Church for 21 years, a veteran of the United States Navy, and a member of the Cherokee Rod and Gun Club. Carl enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing, running beagles, bowling, and pickle ball.
In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Lane, and a sister, Eloise Christian.
Those left to cherish Carl’s memory include his wife of 63 years, Helen “Sue” Stallard Lane; his four children, Rickey Lane & wife Cathy, Melinda Tate & husband David, Gwen Maupin & husband Phil, Lucy Willis & husband Johnny; a brother, Bill Lane; two sisters, Karen Kojima and Rowena Johnson; 16 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.
Services for Carl will be at Mountain Home National Cemetery on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 3:00 PM.
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the staff of Mountain Home VA Medical Center as well as Holston Valley Medical Center for all their love and care.
Condolences can be sent to Carl’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
