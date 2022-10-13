ROGERSVILLE - Carl Edward Jones, age 83, of Rogersville, was called to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Carl was born on June 19, 1939, in Rogersville to Senter and Margaret Davenport Jones. Growing up, he spent most of his time outdoors and developed a lasting love for gardening, farming, and animals of all kinds. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and Thailand, where he shared his bowling ability with the Thai princess. He likewise shared his love of baseball and softball by coaching and umpiring for many years. He was a musician as well, playing bass at his church, with his family, in the ETSU Bluegrass Band, and with his dear friends at Music Junction. He owned The Leather Shop in Rogersville and worked at Dodge, from which he retired. He was a member of New Life Missionary Baptist Church.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video