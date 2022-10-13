ROGERSVILLE - Carl Edward Jones, age 83, of Rogersville, was called to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
Carl was born on June 19, 1939, in Rogersville to Senter and Margaret Davenport Jones. Growing up, he spent most of his time outdoors and developed a lasting love for gardening, farming, and animals of all kinds. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and Thailand, where he shared his bowling ability with the Thai princess. He likewise shared his love of baseball and softball by coaching and umpiring for many years. He was a musician as well, playing bass at his church, with his family, in the ETSU Bluegrass Band, and with his dear friends at Music Junction. He owned The Leather Shop in Rogersville and worked at Dodge, from which he retired. He was a member of New Life Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant sister, Velma Jones; his wife, Mabel Greene Jones; and special cousin, Arthur Davenport.
He is survived by his daughter, Carla Sells and husband James; his grandchildren, Savannah Sells, Elijah Sells and wife Kirah; his great-grandchildren, Andrew and Silas; his brother-in-law, Charles Greene and wife Linda; his sisters-in-law, Anna Hamblen and Betty Simpson; special cousins Albert Lee, Audrey, Roger, Joe, and Kaye; and his many friends at Music Junction.
The family of Carl wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Jose Velasco for many years of care.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm with Rev. Tim Johnson officiating. Music will be provided by Music Junction. Burial will follow at McKinney Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Scott Davenport, Trevor Ferrell, Mark Greene, Greg Marcum, Hunter Newton, Elijah Sells, and Andrew Valladares.