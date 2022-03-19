KINGSPORT - Carl Edward Bell, 85, of Kingsport, went to be with the lord on Friday, March 18, 2022. He grew up in Kingsport and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School where he was an outstanding basketball. Following high school, Carl went on to ETSU on a basketball scholarship. He earned his undergrad and master’s degrees in Math and Physics from ETSU. Carl taught math at ETSU, in Virginia, and in Maryland. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served as a lieutenant. Carl was a missile battery commander. He was sought out by Hughes Aircraft and was deeply involved in the designing and building of air to ground and air to air missiles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Alpha Bell; two sisters, Pauline Laws and Linda Ramsey Cross; and brother, Ralph Bell.
Carl is survived by his son, Grant Travland; two grandsons, Drew and Jake; two brothers, Larry Bell and wife Ann and Robby Ramsey; and several nieces and nephews.
Special thank you to Dr. Trask Printz for the loving care that he gave to Carl and also his neighbors and friends for the loving care that they gave.
A military graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Jim Mullins officiating. Military honors will be given by The American Legion Hammond Posts #3/265.
