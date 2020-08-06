CHURCH HILL - Carl Dee “Toddy” Alley, 93, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
Toddy was a lifelong resident of Scott County, VA and Hawkins County, TN. He was of the Methodist faith and was a member of Okolona United Methodist Church. Toddy was a school bus driver for Hawkins County and worked at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home until the late 60’s. He was also a surveyor for Hugh E. Alley & Sons Surveyors. Toddy loved his farm, especially his Angus cattle, Tennessee Walking horses and gardening. He always planted a huge garden and enjoyed giving the produce to family and friends. Toddy looked forward every year to going camping in Shelbyville, TN and watching the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration. Above all, he loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh & Bessie Alley; brothers, O’Neal Alley, Ralph Alley, and June Alley.
Toddy is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Thelma “Sis” Dotson Alley; son, Carl “Shorty” Alley (wife Patty); daughters, Donna Alley (husband Butch Anderson) and Teresa Williams (husband Lindy); special niece, Melissa “Jo” Ozaki (husband Scott); 6 grandchildren, Amy Holmes (husband Kevin), Bryan Yeary (wife DeAnna), Megan Vannoy (husband Jeremy), Will Alley (wife Becky), Amanda Davis (husband Kenneth) and Allie Wiliams; 9 great grandchildren, Autumn Holmes, Lucas Vannoy, Bryson Vannoy, Dane Yeary, Cade Yeary, Carlyjane Alley, Hazel Alley, Hadly Alley and Russell Thompson; several nieces and nephews.
