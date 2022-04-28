SCOTT COUNTY, VA - Carl Dany “Don” Quillen, 84, of the Copper Creek area of Scott County, VA, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Nova Health and Rehabilitation Center in Weber City, VA.
He was born on March 14, 1938, in Gate City, VA, a son of the late James Hopkins and Emily Poston Quillen.
Don retired from the Kingsport Press after more than 40 years of service and was a charter, lifelong member of Midway Baptist Church. He deeply loved the Lord and his church family.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by an infant son, Anthony Donovan; six sisters; and five brothers.
Surviving are his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Elva “Elvie” Gillenwater Quillen; son, Jeffery Quillen and Suzanne; daughter, Tina Quillen Roberts; grandson, Timothy Rhoton; grandson, Teague Quillen; sister, Kathleen Quillen Herron; sister, Edna Quillen Davis; special nephew, Craig Turner; and a host of nieces, nephews, neighbors, special friends, and church family.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 30, from 1-3 p.m. at Midway Baptist Church. A celebration of life service will begin at 3 p.m., with Pastor Marvin Egan officiating. Music will be provided by Suzanne Kerney-Quillen and Gabriel Addington. Burial will immediately follow at the Gillenwater Family Cemetery, Midway, VA.
Those planning to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday at Midway Baptist Church to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Randy Bise, Bob Blanton, Austin Frazier, Bill Hammonds, Gary Lark, and Dwight Lane.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Midway Baptist Church, Gate City, VA.
To view arrangements and survivors please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Quillen family.