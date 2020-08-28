KINGSPORT - Carl Curtis “Pop Pop” Galloway, 83, of Kingsport, passed away, Thursday, August 27, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Kingsport First Assembly of God Church. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with Rev. Carl Kelleher officiating.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, at East Tennessee Cemetery.
A complete obituary will be in Sunday’s edition of Kingsport Times-News.