Carl Curtis Galloway, 83, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Kingsport, Tennessee on March 21, 1937, to the late Willie John (Bill) and Cleo Conkin Galloway.
Carl was an army veteran having served overseas in Paris, France. He worked in sporting goods at Dobyns-Taylor and Holliston Mills before starting his career at Eastman Kodak.
He retired from Eastman Chemical Company, Earthmovers Division, and then drove a school bus for several years until his health started failing. Carl was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He never met a stranger even during his hospital stays he would ask anyone who came into his room where they were from and find out about their lives. He loved to hunt and fish, but more than anything, he loved being Pop Pop to his great-grandchildren.
Carl attended Kingsport First Assembly of God Church, where he gave his heart to the Lord several years ago. A few weeks before his passing, he repeated the sinner’s prayer with his wife and daughter present to ensure his entrance into Heaven to join his family who had gone on before him.
In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his daughter, Leta Rochelle Galloway Moore; brothers, E.O. Galloway, John “Pete” Galloway; and sister, Janette Kilbourne.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Patricia Galloway; daughter, Mindy Davis; granddaughter, Jordan Adams (John); great-grandkids, Quincy and Lainee; sister, Charlene Davis; sisters-in-law, Roberta Galloway and Molly Galloway; son-in-law, Brent Davis; best friend of 57 years, R. W. Gillespie; nieces, a nephew, extended family, hunting buddies, many friends, and the Breakfast Club Hardee’s, Colonial Heights.
The family would like to extend gratitude to all the neighbors who have assisted in his care – it meant more than you will ever know. And also to Holly, his caregiver, although our time together was short, you became our family instantly. Thank you for your kindness and loving care to all of us. You are a true blessing.
Pallbearers will be John Adams, Quincy Adams, Brent Davis, R. W. Gillespie, Laland Hamilton, and Keith Blair.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Kingsport First Assembly of God Church. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with Rev. Carl Kelleher officiating.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, at East Tennessee Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, the family requests all family and friends adhere to CDC recommendations and wear a face mask or shield.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Carl Curtis "Pop Pop" Galloway.