Carl Bryan Seaver, age 75, went home to be with his Lord and Savior after an extended illness.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM with Preacher Mike Stout and Rev. Mitch Russell officiating. The burial will follow to Church Hill Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
