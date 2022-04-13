Carl Bryan Seaver, age 75, went home to be with his Lord and Savior after an extended illness.
Carl was a lifelong resident of Church Hill, TN. He graduated from Church Hill High School where he enjoyed playing basketball and baseball and received several athletic honors. After graduation, he attended Tusculum College, ETSU, and served eight years in the Tennessee National Guard. In the early 70s, Carl was instrumental in organizing the Crusaders Quartet and sang lead for the group until the early 1980s. Carl retired after 25+ years as a Supervisor with American Electric Power.
Carl accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Personal Savior at First Methodist Church of Church Hill in 1961. Serving his church was one of his favorite things to do, and he was blessed to do so in a variety of roles. While a member of First Freewill Baptist of Church Hill, he served as Youth Sunday School Teacher (Director) and Wednesday night Youth Teacher, Choir Director, Deacon, and Adult Sunday School Teacher. He also served as Choir Director and Adult Sunday School Teacher at Liberty Baptist Church, Church Hill, TN. Presently, he was a member of West View Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN where he served as Choir Director and assisted with the Awana program before his health declined.
Carl was full of wit and humor and always had a tale to tell. He developed many deep and lasting friendships as he loved to talk with people about the Lord. He will be dearly missed. We can rejoice in knowing we will see him again.
The family wishes to thank Renee Skelton, Amanda Bradley, and the Hospice nurses with Amedisys for their excellent care, kindness, and support.
He was preceded in death by his parents, O.H. & Blanche Seaver; Brothers - Paul Seaver, George Seaver, Winton Seaver, Robert Seaver; Nephew - Joey Seaver.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Norma Knight Seaver; Son - Mickey Seaver (Lindsay) Kingsport, TN; Daughter -Meridith Brown, Ooltewah, TN, and Step Grandson -Blake Hammitt Kingsport, TN; Brothers - Hugh (Glenda) Seaver Kingsport, TN; James (Susie) Seaver, Rogersville, TN; Randall Seaver, Church HILL, TN; Sister - Marilyn (James) Wagers, Surgoinsville, TN; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM with Preacher Mike Stout and Rev. Mitch Russell officiating. The burial will follow to Church Hill Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
To leave an online message for the Seaver family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Seaver family.