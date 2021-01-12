GATE CITY, VA - Carl “Brian” Hurt, 54, of Gate City went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Brian was born on August 6, 1966 to Carl Hurt and Gladys Tankersley Hurt. He worked for the City of Kingsport as a landfill foreman for many years. He was a diehard Green Bay Packers fan, loved NASCAR, but most of all he enjoyed pranking his family and friends. His whole world was his daughter, Ava, who he called affectionately Sunshine and is forever daddy’s little girl. One of his greatest joys was knowing he was about to be a papa. Now he will be able to be watching over and protecting from the greatest view in Heaven. Brian was a loving husband, father, papa, son, brother, uncle, and friend to so many.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Hurt; maternal grandparents, Margaret Tankersley and Ezra Tankersley; and paternal grandparents, Bobbie Hurt and Samuel Hurt, Sr.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 28 years, Carmen Mack Hurt; daughter, Ava Ronoh and husband Kelvin; father, Carl Hurt; brother, Randall Hurt; sisters, Brenda Smith and husband Tim, and Kristy Hurt; mother in-law, Sarah Long; brother in-law, Rodney Mack (Latonya); sister in-laws, Renay Anderson, Yolanda Mack, Jonikki Cope (Ronald), Pamela Castle, and Shaunda Reed (Jessee); special buddies, Shaniquah Mack and K.J. Shepard; special auntie, Gladys Stacey; along with several nieces, nephews, uncles, and aunts.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 6:45 PM on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Steve Templeton and Pastor Scott Tipton officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home
at 10:00 AM to go in procession. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
All attendees are required to wear a mask while in attendance and practice social distancing and adhere to all CDC guidelines.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the nurses and doctors at Holston Valley Medical Center for their love and care of Brian.
To express condolences to the family visit www.cartertrent.com