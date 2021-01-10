Carl “Brian” Hurt Jan 10, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GATE CITY, VA - Carl “Brian” Hurt, 54, of Gate City went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gate City Carl Hurt Va Lord Holston Valley Medical Center Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.