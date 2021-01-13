GATE CITY, VA - Carl “Brian” Hurt, 54, of Gate City went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 6:45 PM on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Steve Templeton and Pastor Scott Tipton officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home
at 10:00 AM to go in procession. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
All attendees are required to wear a mask while in attendance and practice social distancing and adhere to all CDC guidelines.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the nurses and doctors at Holston Valley Medical Center for their love and care of Brian.
To express condolences to the family visit www.cartertrent.com