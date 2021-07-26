Carl Bishop Jul 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carl Bishop, 59, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Bishop family.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Carl Bishop Trinity Arrangement Pass Away Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.