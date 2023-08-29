Carl A. Powell Aug 29, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Carl A. Powell, 77, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center, joining his beloved wife Patty whom he dearly missed.To view the complete obituary and express condolences to the family, please visit www.cartertrent.comCarter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport, TN is in charge of the arrangements. LATEST VIDEOS Stay Engaged React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Tennessee school boards group may seek removal of special school district moratorium Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum hosts annual Yard Sale Fundraiser Sept. 2 Virginia State Police continue search for fatal hit-and-run suspect in Duffield crash Heritage Alliance to host spooky trivia night in Jonesborough Stormwater art winners announced for Kingsport Surgoinsville hosts Labor Day weekend festivals Local Events