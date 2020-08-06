KINGSPORT - Candice (Candy) Renae Burleson, age 59, of Kingsport, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Wexford House. Candy was a resident of Kingsport, TN and was raised in the Eastern Star Community. She is a member of Eastern Star Freewill Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Central High School. Candy was a homemaker and a loving Daughter, Wife, Mother, and Grandmother.
Candy was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Verlin Copas and Gladys Florine Copas; two brothers, Larry David Copas and Ricky Lynn Copas; and husband, Gary Lee Burleson.
Candy is survived by her daughter, Amber Renae Alley and husband Brandon; son, Brandon Heath Burleson; grandchildren, Krislyn, Alyssa, and Alena; brothers, Bill Copas and wife Diane and Gary Randall Copas and wife Connie Sue; sister-in-law, Vickie Lynn Copas; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers at Wexford House.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Eastern Star Freewill Baptist Cemetery with Pastor Kevin Rose officiating.
In lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Eastern Star Baptist Church Cemetery fund, 153 Eastern Star Ext, Kingsport, TN 37663 or to the Muscular Dystrophy Association P.O. Box 78960, Phoenix, AZ 85062-8960