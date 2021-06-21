ROSE HILL, VA - Candace Ann Davis passed away on June 17 at her farm in Rose Hill, Virginia. Born in Denver, Colorado on December 12, 1947, and daughter of an Air Force Officer, she lived in many cities and countries growing up. She was a graduate of Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio and worked in the computer industry before retiring in Lee County. In 1966, she married Charles “Chick” Mullen and had one son, Charles “Charlie” Frances Mullen, Junior. They were divorced in 1970.
Candy worked as a consultant in different companies in Boston and San Jose, California. Subsequently she completed a thirty-year career with Intel in Palo Alto California working as a computer programmer and project manager. Presaging telecommuting and working at home, Candy was the first employee of Intel to be allowed to work remotely from her farm in Hinnegar Town, Virginia with quarterly visits to Intel’s Palo Alto Headquarters.
During high school in Bellevue, Nebraska, Candy and her sister Claudia performed in the musical Bye Bye Birdie. Claudia was cast as Rose Alvarez who was being courted by Albert Peterson in the play. Candy played Albert’s anxious mother Mae Peterson, who fretted over his future with Rose. In addition to accolades in the Omaha press, Candy stole the show with her over the top interpretation of Mae the mother-in-law of her real-life sister. Candy’s willingness to entertain was part of her personality. She would often say outrageous and provocative things just to get a reaction and a laugh.
Candy loved animals. Even as a child, Candy dreamed of one day having her own small farm and gathering chicken eggs like she had when visiting at her Grandma Davis’s in Hinnegar Town. When she moved to Rose Hill while telecommuting with Intel, she turned her property into a small animal farm with her white Arabian horse, Maestro, that she brought from California, her brown quarter horse, Merlin, and two miniature horses, Mandi and Millie. When her family visited, she let the nephews and their children ride them. She loved riding her horses herself, often in the company of her dear cousin Amy Hensley.
Overtime Candy acquired exotic chickens (many of which sadly succumbed to nighttime predators), numerous goats, an overabundance of potbellied pigs, her Shetland sheepdog, Smokey, her chihuahuas, Acorn and Peanut, and her adopted white mixed breed puppy, Cashew. While Candy loved her animals, she was not completely knowledgeable about some of them. She was totally dismayed when her “teacup” pigs grew to be over 200 lbs.
Candy was a Master bridge player participating in many tournaments. Once she visited her sister in St. Louis, went to a local bridge club, and surprised them all by winning the tournament and taking home the cash prize. Candy also watched lots of sports on TV, especially baseball and football. Candy’s favorite team was the New England Patriots. She stopped following them when Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay.
Candy is survived by her son, Charles “Charlie” Frances Mullen, and his wife, Lucy Mullen of Baltimore, Maryland, her sister, Claudia Davis Campbell and her brother-in-law Steven McDowell Campbell of New Orleans, Louisiana, her two nephews, Ian McDowell Campbell of Denver, Colorado and Todd Aaron Campbell of St. Louis, Missouri, her great nephew Tyler and great nieces Addie, Katelyn and Avery. She is preceded in death by her father, Colonel Claude Cecil Davis (deceased June 16) and her mother, Loraine Genevieve Hargraves (deceased in 1990).
Visitation will be at 4 pm on Thursday June 24th followed by the funeral service and burial starting at 4:30 at the Silver Leaf Baptist Church in Rose Hill, Virginia. We will miss Candy's laughter and love that brought joy to us all.
To view obituary and sign guest book, visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is honored to serve the Davis family.