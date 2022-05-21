GATE CITY, VA - Calvin Wade, 74, Gate City, VA passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, TN.
Calvin was born in Scott County, VA on May 10, 1948, and was the son of the late Rachel Wade.
In addition to his mother, his sister, Ella Mae Wade; brothers, James and Tony Wade preceded him in death.
Surviving are his sisters, Billie Page, and Emma Lou “Susie” Tipton; brother, Harold Wade; along with several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00a.m., Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Gravely Hill Church in the Copper Creek Community of Scott County, VA.
