Calvin George Powell, 66, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was a people person and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Calvin loved riding and raising racking horses. He spent his free time at his barn, working the horses and watching his grandchildren ride. He will be greatly missed by many.
Calvin is preceded in death by his parents, Jason Walter and Nora Lee Powell and several siblings. He is survived by his wife, Donna; daughters, Sarah and husband Ivan Light of Sullivan Gardens, Amanda and husband Andrew Williams of Limestone; six granddaughters, Gracie, Sophie, Hadley, Charley, Whitley and Whitney; brother, Earl and wife Charma Powell, of Kingsport; special friends, Glenn Roller, Larry Housewright, and James Arnold.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch, with the funeral service to follow at 7:00pm, with Rev. Dan Dolen officiating, with music provided by Roy Dolen and Traci Taylor.
The family will have a private burial.
