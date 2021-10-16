May 16, 1952 - October 5, 2021
With heavy hearts, the Simon family regrets announcing the passing of our beloved Calvin Simon.
Born in Kingsport, Tennessee to Henry “Buddy" Simon, sr. and Pauline Shade Simon (both deceased).
Spouse: Peggy Porter Simon (TX) preceded him in death September 26, 2021.
Survived by two daughters: Shantell Simon Wade (David -TN), Shammara Simon Eppenger (TX), and mother of his daughters, Brenda Lyons Simon (NV); Four stepchildren: Gary Porter (TX), Vickie Porter Jackson (Marcus - TX), Calvin Porter (deceased - TX), Tammy Porter (TX); Three grandchildren, Mykhah Calvin Simon (TN), Marley Smith (TX), Gabriel Wade (TN), and ten step grandchildren (TX).
Siblings, Victor “Vic Danger" Simon (deceased) (sp. – Greta) Danny “Pete” Simon (deceased) (sp. - Jennifer), Spencer “Tootsie" Simon (GA), Earl “Peanut" Simon (sp. - Lakitha - TX) Half-sister and brothers:
Nate Thurman (Deborah – AL) Linda Merriweather (Ned -AL), Henry “Buddy" Blackman Simon, Jr. (Michelle – OH), Jackie Simon Jackson (John – CA), Terrence Lynn Simon (OH). Host of relatives including nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Resident of Kingsport, Tennessee 1952 - 1976; Dallas, Texas 1976 - 2021.
Alumni of Dobyns-Bennett High School (Kingsport, TN), graduated 1970.
Served in U. S. Army from 1973 – 1975 in Military Intelligence, 36 years as electrician, IBEW and Dallas Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.
Calvin was passionate about football, basketball, golf, chess, playing his guitar and especially “shooting the breeze" with his buddies.
No deliberate intent to leave anyone out but know that he had a long list of family and friends who he cherished dearly.
Although recently his health started failing, he often spoke of having lived a full life and made his peace with our Savior, requesting that little tears fall, and much laughter fills the room and hearts of those he leaves behind.
As per his request, no funeral services will be held. A commemorative memorial will be held in Kingsport, Tennessee at a future date. Notice will be given in advance.