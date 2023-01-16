NORTON, VA / HONAKER, VA - Calvin Columbus Honaker, Sr., 68, passed away at his home in Norton, VA, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at about 3:30 in the afternoon. Calvin was born on April 8, 1954, in Honaker, VA. He graduated from high school in 1972, followed by obtaining a degree in Accounting and Mathematics from Clinch Valley College, now known as UVA Wise. After graduation, Calvin passed and obtained his CPA license with the State of Virginia. Calvin went to work for the Thrower and Thrower CPA Firm for 15 years before retiring from Friendship Ambulance at the age of 62 after over 20 years of service.
Calvin married the love of his life, Nina Adkins Honaker, and would have been happily married for 45 years this May. Calvin enjoyed spending time with Nina while volunteering at the Lions Club and the Food Bank. Above all else, Calvin lived for his family and spent as much time as humanly possible with his daughter Melissa, son Calvin Jr., and grandchildren Lucas (of Melissa) and Bristol (of Calvin Jr.). Calvin dedicated his life to cherishing Nina and nurturing his children and grandchildren.
Calvin is preceded in death by his parents, Paul Henry and Margaret Elizabeth Price Honaker; one infant sister, Mandy Honaker; four brothers, Jessie Honaker, Halford Honaker, Bennie Honaker, and Jimmie Honaker, sister-in-law, Rita Honaker, brother-in-law, Harold Hess, and three nieces, Stephanie Honaker, Vicki Honaker and Suzy Taylor.
Calvin is survived by his wife of almost 45 years, Nina Adkins Honaker; daughter Melissa Peavler and husband Mark and grandson Lucas Peavler; son Calvin Honaker, Jr. and fiancé Stephanie and granddaughter Bristol, step grandson, Wyatt. Siblings Dolly Hess; Jerry Honaker and wife Ruth; Sam Honaker and wife Regina; Bradley Honaker and wife Karen; Wayne Honaker and wife Saundra. Several Nieces, Nephews, and Friends.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that you make a donation in Calvin’s name to the Wise County Food Bank.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services were conducted at 2 pm Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Honaker Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Lockhart Chapel Cemetery in Honaker.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton and Honaker Funeral Home of Honaker is serving the Honaker family.