NORTON, VA / HONAKER, VA - Calvin Columbus Honaker, Sr., 68, passed away at his home in Norton, VA, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at about 3:30 in the afternoon. Calvin was born on April 8, 1954, in Honaker, VA. He graduated from high school in 1972, followed by obtaining a degree in Accounting and Mathematics from Clinch Valley College, now known as UVA Wise. After graduation, Calvin passed and obtained his CPA license with the State of Virginia. Calvin went to work for the Thrower and Thrower CPA Firm for 15 years before retiring from Friendship Ambulance at the age of 62 after over 20 years of service.

Calvin married the love of his life, Nina Adkins Honaker, and would have been happily married for 45 years this May. Calvin enjoyed spending time with Nina while volunteering at the Lions Club and the Food Bank. Above all else, Calvin lived for his family and spent as much time as humanly possible with his daughter Melissa, son Calvin Jr., and grandchildren Lucas (of Melissa) and Bristol (of Calvin Jr.). Calvin dedicated his life to cherishing Nina and nurturing his children and grandchildren.

