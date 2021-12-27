BIG STONE GAP, VA - Calverne Lawrence Lyke Sr. "Curly" 85, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at Bristol Regional medical center.
Curly was born in Rochester, New York.; he was one of four children. He later moved to Bath, N.Y. where he resided until he made his long scenic journey across the U.S. on Rt. 66, to serve in the United States Army. He was a part of the 82nd Airborne Division, even though "he didn’t like heights". While serving the country, he was stationed in Germany for a year of his enlistment. Once he returned stateside, he met and courted the love of his life, Margie Bailey. This past year they, celebrated 64 years of marriage. Once a civilian, he began working as a Roanoke Police officer. He was aspiring to become a Virginia State police officer. However, he was hired by the telephone company, and served C & P telephone with great distinction for 31 years. His time at the telephone company was a time in which Curly moved up through the ranks, all while he was serving the citizens of Vinton, VA., as a town Council Member and raising his family. Once he retired, he began his business with his son, and granddaughter, in Big Stone Gap, VA. During his years in Big Stone Gap, Curly was a Boy Scout troop leader for the 604 troop. Where he enjoyed teaching young men outdoor, and life skills. He was a devoted grandfather, who assumed the role of father to several of his grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time on Smith Mountain Lake where he fished, water skied, and shared his love of the water with his entire family. He was a faithful servant of the Lord all his years.
He was preceded in death by his wife’s parents Robert and Opal Bailey, his oldest brother Thomas Lyke, his parents, Vernon and Dorothy (Meeks) Lyke, his son, Calverne Butch Lyke Jr. & his son in law Marion Steven McKeever.
He is survived by his loving wife, Margie Lyke of the home, his daughter, Cynthia Lyke McKeever of Reedville, VA., grandchildren; Crystal Shante' Lyke, Joshua Thomas Lyke, Leannza Larrimore and husband Ephraim "Kai", Jesse Lyke McKeever and wife Valeecia of Oklahoma, three great granddaughters; Nailah, Jovi, & Aurora Jo McKeever, his siblings, Stanford Lyke and wife Joyce of NY, John Lyke and wife Ellie of TX, several other close relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec 30, 2021, from 12-2 p.m. at Holding Funeral Home for the visitation. The service will be conducted following in the funeral home's chapel with Rev. Alan Collier officiating. The committal service will follow in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, with the Active-duty military performing the last rites.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
