ROGERSVILLE - Callie Mae Mowdy, age 93, of Rogersville passed away November 1, 2022, at her residence following an extended illness.

Visitation hours will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Broome Funeral Home Chapel.

