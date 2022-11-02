Callie Mae Mowdy Nov 2, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE - Callie Mae Mowdy, age 93, of Rogersville passed away November 1, 2022, at her residence following an extended illness.Visitation hours will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Broome Funeral Home Chapel.Funeral service will be conducted 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 3, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ray Mullins and Rev. Jason Roach officiating.Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 4, 2022 at Highland Cemetery.Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.comThe staff of Broome Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mowdy family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chapel Funeral Home Funeral Service Work Callie Mae Mowdy Condolence Residence Cemetery Recommended for you