Callie Elizabeth Stewart Howard Aug 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JONESBOROUGH - Callie Elizabeth Stewart Howard, 83, of Jonesborough, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson, Fall Branch.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Callie Elizabeth Stewart Howard Hamlett-dobson Arrangement Holston Valley Medical Center Pass Away Fall Branch Illness Recommended for you