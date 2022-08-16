JONESBOROUGH - Callie Elizabeth Stewart Howard, 83, of Jonesborough, peacefully went to be with her heavenly Father on August 13, 2022 with her sons by her side at Holston Valley Medical Center, following a brief illness.

Callie was born March 15, 1939 to Ralph and Oma Lee McCrary Stewart. Following graduation from Holston High School, she went to work for United Inter Mountain Telephone Company (Sprint), where she retired after 30 years of service. Later she managed Maytag Coin Laundry in Bloomingdale. In 1966, Callie married the love of her life, Robert E. (Bob) Howard, to whom she was married for 49 years until his passing in 2015.

