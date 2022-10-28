KINGSPORT - Caleb Randell Bruce Bright, 33, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, October 23rd, 2022.
Caleb was born in Kingsport in 1989 where he resided his whole life. He was a graduate of Sullivan South class of 2008. Caleb was a very artistic person, so full of energy and ideas. He lived life to the fullest, he loved music and dancing, but his favorite hobby was fishing. Caleb was a friend to everyone, his personality was very kind, and helpful, and he had a beautiful soul. His Christian walk with Jesus was also an important part of his everyday life; he enjoyed his church family at Preaching Christ. He will be greatly missed by so many he touched over the years.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Phyllis Ketron Vicars; paternal grandmother, Linda Sue Spivey.
Left to cherish his memories are his parents, Angela and Randy Bright; siblings, Candi Barnette, Cody Hildebrandt and wife Amanda, Casey Bright; nieces and nephews, Calliope Barrett, Noah Hildebrandt, and Emily Conley; special cousin, Cory Pendleton; aunt, Cindy Pendleton; and a special angel, M3.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on November 1st from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Life Celebration will follow, with Pastor Chad Roberts officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in his name to AML research at panfoundation.org
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Bright family.