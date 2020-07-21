MOORESBURG - Caden "Lucas" Williams, age 12, of Mooresburg, TN passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 from injuries sustained in an ATV accident.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Tuesday (7/21/2020) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday (7/22/2020) at Cobb's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. David Rutherford, Rev. Larry Lamb and Rev. Travis Porterfield officiating. Burial will follow in Burton Cemetery, Sneedville, TN. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.