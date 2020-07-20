MOORESBURG - Caden "Lucas" Williams, age 12, of Mooresburg, TN passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 from injuries sustained in an ATV accident. Lucas was saved at the age of 7 at Cobb's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, where he remained a faithful member till his death.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; Carl and Faye Burton of Sneedville; paternal grandmother, Jayne Williams also of Sneedville.
He is survived by his parents, Roman and Becky Williams and big brother, Isaac of Mooresburg; papaw, J.T. Williams of Mooresburg and his Granny Annie, of Sneedville. He also leaves behind several very special aunts, uncles and cousins he loved dearly, as well as a host of friends and church family.
Lucas had a great love for sports and all things related. He touched a number of people during his short life. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure to have known him.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Tuesday (7/21/2020) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday (7/22/2020) at Cobb's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. David Rutherford, Rev. Larry Lamb and Rev. Travis Porterfield officiating. Burial will follow in Burton Cemetery, Sneedville, TN. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.