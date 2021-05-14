GATE CITY, VA - C.S. Dockery, Jr., 84 of Gate City, VA passed this day, May 13, 2021 at his residence.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Steve Collins and Rev. G. W. White officiating. Music will be provided by Greg and Becky White. Pallbearers will be Terry Dockery, Jimmy Dockery, Fred Dockery, Scotty Dockery, Jeff Thacker, and Jerry Broadwater. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Dockery, Jason Dockery, Jonathan Dockery, Mike Dockery, Wes Dockery, Mark Leonard, and Tim Copenhaver. Family and pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or Salvation Army, 505 Dale St., Kingsport, TN 37660.
Social distancing must be observed, and face mask are required.
