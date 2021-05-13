GATE CITY, VA - C.S. Dockery, Jr., 84 of Gate City, VA passed this day, May 13, 2021 at his residence. He was born on September 30, 1936 to the late Claude S. Dockery, Sr. and Gertrude Fields Shelton. C.S. retired from the forestry and coal industry. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph Dockery and Ross Dockery; beloved sister, Georgia Pierson.
C.S. Dockery, Jr. is survived by his fiancée`and the love of his life, Sue P. Addington; daughters, Cindy Dorton and husband Dave, Kim Cassell and husband Gerald; sons, Barry S. Dockery and wife Mylinh, John F. Dockery and wife Angie; grandchildren, Chris Addington, Dee Dee Hill, Whitney Dockery, Kayla Bowen, Carl S. Dockery, Alexa Cassell Witcher, Alexander Cassell, Caleb Sidney Dockery, and Nathan S. Dockery; sister, Mary Coffey; brothers, Jack Dockery and wife Saundra, Mack Dockery and wife Johnnie; very special sister-in-law, Ollie Dockery; several nieces and nephews; several great grandchildren; lifelong friends, Fred Gretsch and Tommy Mann.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Steve Collins and Rev. G. W. White officiating. Music will be provided by Greg and Becky White. Pallbearers will be Terry Dockery, Jimmy Dockery, Fred Dockery, Scotty Dockery, Jeff Thacker, and Jerry Broadwater. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Dockery, Jason Dockery, Jonathan Dockery, Mike Dockery, Wes Dockery, Mark Leonard, and Tim Copenhaver. Family and pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or Salvation Army, 505 Dale St., Kingsport, TN 37660.
Social distancing must be observed, and face mask are required.
