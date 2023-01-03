All About Jesus
C. Richard “Rick” Dobson, Sr., also affectionately known as “Papa”, a beloved husband, dad, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the age of 70.
Rick was born February 24, 1952, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the oldest of three sons born to the late Charles and Doris Dobson. He was raised in Greer, South Carolina and was a graduate of Greer High School in 1970. He then attended University of North Carolina at Charlotte and graduated in 1974. He was a point guard and captain of the UNCC basketball team.
Rick entered the life insurance business in 1975 and obtained his Chartered Life Insurance (CLU) designation in 1980 in Charlotte.
In 1981, Rick founded Consolidated Planning Inc., where he served as President and CEO for over 30 years. The firm was named to the Inc. 500 “Fastest Growing Private Companies in America” in 1988 and 1989, honored with the “Master Agency Award” for Top 100 firms in the country for 22 consecutive years (since 1988), and received the Guardian Life Insurance Company’s highest award, “The President’s Cup” five times. Rick was inducted into the Guardian Life Insurance Company’s Hall of Fame in 2018.
He retired in 2019 in Johnson City. In retirement, Rick enjoyed spending time with friends and family at his lake house in Tennessee, following sports and making the occasional friendly wager with his sons, and trading stock options. He also enjoyed spending time with his fat cat “Baby Kitty.” The highlight of his life and retirement was getting baptized, which he was able to do earlier this fall. Most important to him was his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, his family and friends, and his church family.
He loved his wife and boys and was especially proud of his seven grandchildren. He thoroughly enjoyed following their activities whether it was ice skating, soccer games, or cheerleading for the Carolina Panther Top Cats. Rick was a loyal and devoted husband, a wise and supportive dad, and a generous Papa; spending time with family was his greatest joy. Around Tennessee, he was known affectionately as LaDonna’s husband. Rick never met a stranger and if you were his friend, you were his friend forever.
Rick was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church. He was also a member of Myers Park Country Club and Blackthorn Country Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Greg Dobson, and a niece, Mary Beth Dobson.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 25 years, LaDonna; sons, Charles Richard “Chuck” Dobson Jr. and his wife, Jennie of Charlotte and Benjamin Samuel “Ben” Dobson and his wife, Sarah of Charlotte; seven grandchildren, Kaylee, Kaycee, Charlie, Kaydee, Ellie, Kate, and Sam; brother, Carlton Dobson and his wife, Pat; and a niece, several nephews, and a great nephew.
The family would also like to recognize Rick’s longtime colleagues at the Guardian Life Insurance Company who he worked with closely and with whom he shared many memories, challenges, and successes. Rick was part of Guardian’s Field Advisory Board and worked for many years with Nat Perlmutter, Ronald Rosbruch, Jerry Harnik, Howard Elias, Bob Mathis (dec.), Bob Fashano, Corky Dawes, Dave Allen, Lee Harrison, John Hill, Al Robertson, and Bobby Fine.
The funeral service will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Boones Creek Christian Church (2684 Boones Creek Rd, Johnson City, TN 37615), under the direction of Minister David Clark. Immediately following the funeral, a Celebration of Life event will be held at Grace Meadows Farm (170 John France Rd, Jonesborough, TN 37659). There will be a committal service the following day, Sunday, January 8, at 2:00 pm, at Wood Memorial Park (863 Gap Creek Road, Greer, SC 29651), under the direction of Associate Minister Ben Cole. Those attending the committal service are asked to please meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm. Following the committal service, friends and family will be received at The Great Bay Oyster House in Greer, SC. All services will be recorded and uploaded to view by Tuesday, January 10, 2023, on the Morris-Baker website, under Rick’s obituary page.
Pallbearers will include Andy Brincefield, Bill Brincefield, Bill High, Brian Woods, Dave Taylor, David Dobson, Terry Dobson, Dean Kimbrell, Henry Atkins, Jeff Gruber, Jeff Howard, Lee Wilson, Lee Whitfield, Ronnie Hood, and Stan Coster.
The family wishes to thank Bristol Radiology, Doctor Chakradhar Reddy and his staff, and Avalon Hospice for their care, love, and support during Rick’s last year. The family would also like to thank Boones Creek Christian Church in Johnson City, TN and Memorial United Methodist Church in Greer, SC for all the cards, food, and prayers.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Dobson family via www.morrisbaker.com. On behalf of the family, flowers would be encouraged and appreciated, and may be sent to Morris-Baker Funeral Home or Boones Creek Christian Church to be present at services.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home, 2001 E Oakland Ave., Johnson City, Tennessee 37601, is honored to serve the Dobson family. (423) 282-1521