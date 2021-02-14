KINGSPORT - C. Ray “Razor” Knapp, 82, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following an extended illness.
Born in Lepanto, Arkansas on April 29, 1938, son of the late Roy and Eulala Knapp, he resided in this area for 48 years. He graduated from Blytheville High School and attended University of Chicago, Booth School of Business.
Ray married Mary Foley on September 3, 1959 in Blytheville, Arkansas. He was a veteran having served in the US Army 101 Airborne Division as a paratrooper/medic. He retired in 2004. Mr. Knapp attended Bloomingdale Baptist Church. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, dad, granddaddy, brother, friend and devoted Arkansas Razorback who loved to garden and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to doctors and staff at VA Hospital, Holston Valley Medical Center ER and ICU and Tammy Payne and Pastor Phil Whittemore.
In addition to his parents, Ray is preceded in death by his son, Gordon Ray Knapp; and sister, Mary Bevill.
Mr. Knapp is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Foley Knapp; children, Donnie Knapp, Alice Cagle (Mike), Karen Wilson (Mark), and Richard Knapp (Edie); grandchildren, Dallas (Kay), T.J. (Ashley), Denver (Jill), Dustin (Lindsey), Austin (Mollie), Patrick (Haley), Emily (Ross) and Mary Jane (Brandon); sister, Linda Stanfield of Mississippi; several nieces and nephews and his dog, Jake.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will follow with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating. Burial will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at East Tennessee Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dallas Knapp, T.J. Wilson, Denver Knapp, Dustin Wilson, Austin Knapp, Patrick Knapp, Ross Short and Brandon Lukianoff.
Military honors will be accorded by the Virginia Army National Guard.
Those attending committal services are asked to assemble at the funeral home by 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday and then proceed to the cemetery.
