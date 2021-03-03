It is with heavy hearts her family announces the passing of our beloved Katie. Following a brief illness, Katie quietly slipped away in the early morning hours of March 1, 2021. Her ever faithful and devoted caregiver, Mrs. Bobbie Hatfield, was by her side at their home in Chuckey, Tennessee. Katie was born January 12, 1956 in Tampa, Florida, but moved with her family to Tennessee at a very early age, where she spent the remainder of her life.
Our heartfelt gratitude to the many kind and compassionate ones who assisted in her care. We would like to express special thanks to caregivers at Amedisys Hospice Care Staff Greeneville, Dr. Sonja Woods, Dr. Kenneth Wright of Johnson City Medical Center, ETSU Internal Medicine Physicians, Johnson City Medical Center 5100 Nursing Staff, and DTS Community Services for their kind and compassionate care.
Words are inadequate to express our heartfelt gratitude to her remarkable “Second Family”, the Hatfield Family. Mrs. Bobbie Hatfield and her family lovingly care for Katie for many years, and they treated her as one of their own. Their boundless love and devotion to her care were truly awe inspiring and will be forever remembered.
Katie is predeceased by her father, H.L. Neal, Jr., maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Gilmer Smith of Elizabethton, Tennessee, paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. H.L., Sr. of Seffner Florida, a favorite Uncle, Mr. Ray Smith of Alexandria, Virginia, and her much loved Stepfather, Edward “Bud” Nave, whom she called her “Daddy Bud”. Left to cherish her memory are her adoring Mother Patricia “Pat” Nave of Mount Carmel, Tennessee, brother William “Bill” Nave and nephew Jackson Nave, both of Eugene, Oregon, special Aunt Vickie McCray of Kingsport, Tennessee, special cousin Dr. Kristi Roberson- James of Louisville, Tennessee. She is also survived by Jerry and Doug Nave both of Elizabethton. An additional uncle, John B. Smith resides at Hampton, Tennessee. She is also survived by several cousins and dear friends.
Katie was a very sweet, loving person who was the light of our lives in many ways, and she will be keenly missed. She enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles, doing crafts and listening to stories read to her. She also loved Barbie dolls and had a large collection of them. At least one Barbie accompanied her wherever she went. A favorite Barbie will go with her in her final journey. We know our darling will be a shining star in the Heavenly Kingdom.
Family and friends are welcome to attend an open visitation on Friday, March 5, 2021, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home (418 W. College St, Jonesborough, TN 37659). A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Nave Cemetery (2373 Siam Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643). Family and friends are welcome to leave their condolences at www.dillow-taylor.com to share with the family.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Service 423-753-3821