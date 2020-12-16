C. Harold Stanley, 81 years old passed away to be with The Lord at his home on December 13, 2020. His loving wife of 54 years was by his side.
The family will receive friends 12-1 pm on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Scott County Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 1:00 pm with Evangelist Garry Hood officiating and with remarks by Evangelist David Dillon and Minister David Kern. Music will be provided by the Hood family.
The graveside service will follow at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, Virginia. Pallbearers will include his son, Wesley Stanley, grandsons Elijah and Howstan Stanley, and friends James Kern Jr., Dale Berry, Harold Dillon, and Marcel Bledsoe. Honorary Pallbearers are Dayton Bishop, Lonnie Rhoton, and Donald Rhoton.
It is requested that social distancing and mask guidelines be followed by all attendees as per CDC guidelines.
