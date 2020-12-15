C. Harold Stanley, 81 years old passed away to be with The Lord at his home on December 13, 2020. His loving wife of 54 years was by his side.
Harold was born on April 27, 1939 in Eolia, Kentucky to Clyde Howard and Clyde Irene Corder Stanley. Harold served proudly in the United States Navy from 1962-1966 as a 2nd Class A/E Petty Officer Aviation Airborne Early Warning Squadron 12. After leaving the Navy, Harold worked for Eastman Chemical Company for 32 years where he worked tirelessly to provide for his beloved family. He retired as a Utilities Instructor in Refrigeration. Harold was saved in 1975 during a revival at Peterson’s Chapel, and was baptized the same year. He was a faithful attendee and contributor to Red Hill Memorial Church and Kaylor’s Chapel. Harold enjoyed hunting, gardening, traveling, and spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife Enga Jane Childress Stanley; his daughter, Angela Smith of Knoxville, TN; his son, Wesley Stanley (Monique) of Wilkesboro, NC; and two grandsons Elijah and Howstan Stanley; sisters, Lorene Carter of Church Hill, TN and Darlene Qualls (Frank) of Duffield, VA; along with his brother, Edgar Earl Stanley (Sue) of Kingsport, TN.
The family will receive friends 12-1 pm on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Scott County Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 1:00 pm with Evangelist Garry Hood officiating and with remarks by Evangelist David Dillon and Minister David Kern. Music will be provided by the Hood family.
The graveside service will follow at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, Virginia. Pallbearers will include his son, Wesley Stanley, grandsons Elijah and Howstan Stanley, and friends James Kern Jr., Dale Berry, Harold Dillon, and Marcel Bledsoe. Honorary Pallbearers are Dayton Bishop, Lonnie Rhoton, and Donald Rhoton.
It is requested that social distancing and mask guidelines be followed by all attendees as per CDC guidelines.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Stanley family.