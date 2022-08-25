KINGSPORT - C. Curtis Carpenter, age 91, passed into eternity on Wednesday (8/24/22) after a short illness at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN.
He retired from Bell South Telephone Co. in 1989 after 37 years of service. He was an avid bowler until health problems prevented him from participating. He loved the Vols and followed all the games of basketball and football. He and his wife are faithful members of 1st Baptist Church of Rogersville. They attended regularly and were involved in the activities of the church, which they loved. He provided well for his family and was a good husband, loving father to his children and his grandchildren and they loved their Papaw.
He leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Maxine; son, Michael Carpenter and wife Joann; daughter, Amy Snyder and husband, Larry; grandchildren, Jennifer Hicks (Aaron), Grant Snyder, Jennifer Cassell (Jeremy), Chelsey Snyder, and Becky White (Chuck); great grandchildren, Nichole Orrick (Shawn), Haley McNeil (Cory), Braeleigh Snyder, and Journee Snyder; 4 great-great grandchildren, Jaxon Harville, Lane Orrick, Barrett and Ronan Hicks.
The family will receive friends 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm Saturday (8/27/22) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Trey Meeks and Rev. Andy Willis officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.