KINGSPORT - C. Curtis Carpenter, age 91, passed into eternity on Wednesday (8/24/22) after a short illness at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN.

He retired from Bell South Telephone Co. in 1989 after 37 years of service. He was an avid bowler until health problems prevented him from participating. He loved the Vols and followed all the games of basketball and football. He and his wife are faithful members of 1st Baptist Church of Rogersville. They attended regularly and were involved in the activities of the church, which they loved. He provided well for his family and was a good husband, loving father to his children and his grandchildren and they loved their Papaw.

