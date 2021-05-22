BRISTOL, TN - Alvin Hagan Kane, Jr. 72, Bristol, TN departed his earthly life on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Butch was born in Gate City, VA on May 19, 1948 to Alvin Hagan and Doris Marie (Alexander) Kane, Sr.
He is preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, Ashley Bentley and sisters, Charlotte Bunaugh and Clara Harris.
Butch is survived by his wife, Ella (Pearson) Kane, Bristol, TN; children, Elayna, Dyanna, Yvonne, Tammy, Jonathan, and Alvin H., III; 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; sisters, Ann Charles, and Penny Walker; brothers, Tommy, Michael, and Jonny Kane; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m., Monday, May 24, 2021 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home.
An online guest register is available for the Kane family at gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Alvin Hagan Kane, Jr.