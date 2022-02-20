KINGSPORT - Buster “FaFa” Fogle, 93, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness. Born in Kingsport, where he resided all of his life, Buster was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He was an avid Volunteer’s fan, and loved golfing, dancing, and traveling. Buster was a member of Christ Fellowship Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Peggy Jo; sisters, Margaret Booher, Jean Carter and Nicky Powers; brother, Jimmy Fogle.
Buster is survived by his daughter, Karen Dunkin and husband, Ray; son, Scott Fogle and wife Pamela, both of Kingsport; grandson, Trey Alvis and wife Jessica; step-grandson, Raymond Dunkin and wife Whitney; great-grandchildren, Cole and Lyla Alvis; step-great-grandchildren, Polly and Mick Dunkin; brother, Bobby Fogle; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 6:00pm on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Christ Fellowship Church with Pastor Derick Harden officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Fellowship Church, 1015 Rock Springs Road, Kingsport, TN 37664.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Buster Fogle.