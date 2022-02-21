KINGSPORT - Buster “FaFa” Fogle, 93, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 6:00pm on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Christ Fellowship Church with Pastor Derick Harden officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Fellowship Church, 1015 Rock Springs Road, Kingsport, TN 37664.
