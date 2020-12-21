ROGERSVILLE - Burl Jones, age 65, of Rogersville, received his crown of life on Thursday, December 17, 2020 in Johnson City from complications of COVID.
Burl was born to Willard Wayne and Ina Stapleton Jones on January 15, 1955. He was saved at an early age and was of the Baptist faith. Burl enjoyed watching First Baptist of Rogersville, Higher Ground Church, and Jimmy Swaggart. After his retirement, he liked to work around in his yard and being outside. He worked and retired from IPC & L after 41 years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by infant brother, Vance Darell Jones.
He is survived by his sisters, Vandella Swecker and husband, Larry of Bulls Gap, and Shelia Jessie and Farron Catron of Kingsport; two nieces, Cassandra Jones of Rogersville and fiancée, Ronnie Brock of Corryton, and Gabrielle Churchwell and husband Joshua of Rogersville; two great nephews, Caleb and Caden Jones; four great nieces, who loved " Uncle Beryl" as they called him, Carrigan, Caelynn, Carrin and his birthday girl Caydrin Churchwell; aunt, Clara Rodgers of South Rockwood, MI; several cousins; special friend, Ralph Jones; neighbors, Johnny and Dianne, Eddie and Linda, and Mark and Kay.
The family of James wishes to extend their sincere thanks to doctors and nurses of Franklin Woods Hospital in Johnson City, and also Tisa Vicchio for her care and prayers.
Per his request and due to COVID there will be no formal service. He will lie in state from 2:00 until 6:00pm on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in Jones Cemetery on Clinch Valley Rd at 2:00pm with Rev. Tom Lawson of Bethel Baptist Church officiating. Anyone wishing to attend the graveside services is asked to meet at Christian-Sells Funeral Home at 12:45pm. Those not wanting to follow in procession may just meet at the cemetery.
