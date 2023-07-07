Burl Gene Christian Jul 7, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL - Burl Gene Christian, age 87 of Church Hill, TN went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 1, 2023.Gene’s wishes were to be cremated. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Old Union Cemetery in Church Hill, Tn.To leave an online message for the Christian family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.comJohnson-Arrowood Funeral Home is honored to serve the Christian family. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Christianity LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Sullivan school system moving forward with West Ridge pool, access driveway and farmhouse sale Editorial: Kingsport residents should be proud of their city Tips for avoiding or treating bee and wasp stings Daughter helps father after bee sting Planned renovations to Dobyns-Taylor Warehouse start to take shape Rural King deal finalized for possible development at Fort Henry Mall Local Events