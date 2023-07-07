CHURCH HILL - Burl Gene Christian, age 87 of Church Hill, TN went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Gene’s wishes were to be cremated. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Old Union Cemetery in Church Hill, Tn.

