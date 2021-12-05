HILTONS, VA - Burdette Wing McConnell, 84, of Hiltons, VA, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 following a brief illness at Nova Healthcare in Weber City, VA.
He had a great passion for the outdoors. He loved to spend time hunting and fishing.
Burdette was preceded by his wife, Juanita McConnell; infant son, Donald Wayne McConnell; parents, Palmer and Jenie McConnell; sister, Charlotte Wilmouth; brother, Byard McConnell
Left to cherish his memories is his sons, Johnny McConnell and Wayne McConnell; sister, Anna "Tete" Kay; grandchildren, Lori Whitson, Tiffani Mathews, Daryl McConnell, Sarah Jane McConnell, and Burdette "Pnut" William McConell; 7 great grandchildren, step-children, Becky Cave, Lisa Lumly, Billy Lumly, Mike Lumly, and Matt Lumly; 18 step grandchildren, 5 step great grandchildren; 1 step great great child; several nieces and nephews; and his hunting and fishing buddy, Darius Hall.
His wishes were to be cremated and to not have any formal services.
In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hiltons United Methodist Church in Hiltons, VA at P.O Box 10 Hiltons, VA 24258.