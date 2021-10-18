WISE, VA - Buford G. Sturgill, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at his residence. He was a devoted husband, dad and paw to his grandchildren. He dedicated his life to serving the people of Wise County and beyond. Buford was truly a people person.
Buford was a member of The Wise Church of God, President of Buford G. Sturgill Funeral Homes, Inc. of Wise and Coeburn, he started the business in October 1963, a Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer in the State of Virginia and a member of the Virginia Funeral Directors Association and National Funeral Directors Association. He was a 1957 graduate of John I. Burton High School and a 1959 Cumlaude graduate of Cincinnati College of Embalming.
He was organizational Director of the First Commonwealth Bank of Wise, VA and served as Secretary of the Board. He was a board member and served as Chairman of the Board of Norton Community Hospital for 42 years and in 2003 served on the board of Dickenson County Community Hospital. He served on the Virginia-Kentucky Fair Committee for 25 years. He was Past President of Wise County Chamber of Commerce and received the President Award in 2012.
He was the first president of the Wise Business Association, Past President of the Norton, Wise, Coeburn Kiwanis Club, past board member of the Virginia Funeral Directors Association; served as President and member of the Southwest Virginia Funeral Directors Association. He was a 50-year member of the Hoge Masonic Lodge # 8 A.F. & A.M. Wise, VA, a member of the Hurricane Lodge #107 Independent Order of Odd Fellows and a former member of the Gladeville Housing Project Wise, VA. He was avid fan of the Tennessee Volunteers Football and Girls Basketball and the Atlanta Braves Baseball.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow & Alice Brooks Sturgill; his brother, Robert (Bob) Sturgill, and his stepson, Todd Robinson.
Buford leaves behind his loving wife of 38 years, Mary Ann Sturgill; his sons, Richard G. Sturgill and Charlotte Stevens and Mark C. Sturgill and his wife Jane; stepson, Dennis Robinson and his wife Joy; two granddaughters, Natisha Sturgill and Mia Sturgill; step grandchildren, Alex Robinson and Noel Robinson, and his dog, Max; his sisters, Sheila Sturgill and Carolyn Henson and her husband Charles. Leaving many precious loved ones and friends he made as he walked this road of life.
Buford had many special friends, during his illness, he lost his best traveling buddies, Dennis Orr, Ronnie Clark, Doug Fleming and Percy Sturgill a dedicated employee and many others. We cannot forget Pappa Boggs and Glenn Hopkins.
Our many thanks to Dr. Capalad his devoted friend and doctor for many years; Dr. Ashley Bevins, Norton Community Home Health and Ballad Hospice for all the care and love you showed him through his illness.
In Lieu of flowers Memorial Donations may be made to the Food Bank of Wise County P.O. Box 2977 Wise, VA. 24293. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online.
All Services will be Private. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 and Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA 24230 is in charge of arrangements.