WEBER CITY, VA - Buford G. Ervin, 81 of Weber City, VA went to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA.
WEBER CITY, VA - Buford G. Ervin, 81 of Weber City, VA went to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription