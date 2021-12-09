WEBER CITY, VA – Buford G. Ervin, age 81 of Weber City, VA entered into rest on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born in Manville, VA on November 9, 1940, and was a son of the late Alfred and Nell Ervin. In addition to his parents Buford was preceded in death by his brother Darryl Ervin. Buford worked in the banking industry for over 50 years and was currently employed by Powell Valley National Bank. He was also an active member of the Scott County Rotary Club.
Mr. Ervin is survived by his wife of 58 years, Wanda Carter Ervin; daughters, Jill Hensley and Ashley Mullins (Jack); granddaughters, Emily Walker (Nick) and Bailey Hensley; sister, Janet Copeland; brother, Larry Ervin (Norma); several nieces and nephews.
Per his wishes, Mr. Ervin will be cremated. The family will announce plans for a memorial service in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for you to consider a donation in his memory to: Rotary Club of Scott County VA, Children’s Shoe Fund, P.O. Box 728, Gate City, VA 24251 or Manville Community Center Attn: Peggy Price, 374 Sorrel Creek Lane, Gate City, VA 27251.
Online condolences may be made to the Ervin family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Buford G. Ervin.