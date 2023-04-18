GREENEVILLE - With heavy hearts, the family of Buddy Wayne Morgan of Greeneville shares his passing on April 16, 2023, following a battle with illness. Those who knew Buddy knew a true friend, a loving son, a dedicated husband, the fun uncle, and a helping hand to anyone in need. Buddy was called home with his wife Jeannie of 26 years at his side. He was surrounded by family and close friends just one day before at a special baptismal service where we were all reminded that life is to be celebrated, cherished, and that everything has a purpose according to His plan.
Buddy was a fighter, a fierce black belt opponent on the Jujitsu mat, and equally as kind and generous outside of competition. He was an accomplished martial arts instructor and owner/instructor at Gracie Barra Greeneville. Buddy mentored countless students through defense courses as well as real-life obstacles and personal struggles. He too cherished life, evident in his care for livestock and a love of farming the land working his way to achieve a Master Beef Producer Certification. But more importantly, family and sense of community were central in Buddy’s life. He reveled at hosting large family gatherings where the work and preparation were difficult, but the reward of being with those he most loved was always worth the sacrifice. His father-in-law was not just a father figure, but a special friend and confidant. Buddy was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church. Our family will mourn, but ultimately celebrate and remember our precious son, husband, uncle, brother, and friend, Buddy Morgan.
Buddy leaves behind, Jeannie, his adored wife; his mother and fishing partner: Janice Lucile Morgan; father-in-law: John Hite and wife, Hester; mother-in-law: Mary Hite; aunt and uncle: Suzy and Wayne Morrison, who thought of Buddy as their son; sister: Sunshine Broyles and husband, Chuck; sisters-in-law: Becky Hite and Joni McCray; brother-in-law: Calvin McCray; nephews: Jaxtin and Declan McCray; niece: Riley McCray; as well as niece and nephew: Lily and Holdyn Broyles.
Buddy was preceded in death by his grandparents: Mildred and Fonnie S. Morgan; uncles: F.S. Morgan Jr. and Wiley H. Morgan.
A celebration of his life will be held announced later.
Doughty - Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.